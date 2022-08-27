Florida State showed its offensive identity — running the ball at will — and dominated an FCS program. Now, the easy part of the schedule is over — and the real action moves on to the Big Easy.

The Seminoles ran for 406 yards and had a trio of 100-yard rushers in Treshaun Ward, Lawrance Toafili and Trey Benson to open the season with a victory for the first time since 2016, dominating Duquesne 47-7 in a lightning-delayed game on Saturday night. It is believed to be the first time FSU has had three 100-yard rushers in a game in program history. FSU last surpassed 400 rushing yards in 2016, when Dalvin Cook and Jacques Patrick led the team to 478 yards at South Florida.

"This was the first glimpse of the 2022 Florida State football team and I’m proud of our players," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "It definitely wasn’t a perfect game. A lot of guys played, got opportunities. There was some good, some bad, things that we’re going to have to continue to grow upon. But the experience and the approach is what I’m really pleased about. … I thought we showed as a fast and physical football team."

Treshaun Ward (14 carries, 127 yards), Lawrance Toafili (13 carries, 101 yards) and Trey Benson led the ground attack, which featured six touchdowns. Ward had two TD runs, and Benson had a 41-yard TD on a debut night in which he frequently racked up yards after contact.

The Seminoles accumulated 200 rushing yards in the first half alone. FSU scored on eight of its 10 drives. One exception was Tate Rodemaker’s fourth-down interception in the third quarter that gave Duquesne a short field and the final drive of the game was a three-and-out that ended in a punt.

Travis, Toafili and Ward had TD runs as FSU led 20-0 after 15 minutes. The only blemish early was a failed two-point pass play as Wyatt Rector’s pass to Preston Daniel was knocked away.

Kentron Poitier had four receptions for 84 yards. Mycah Pittman also had four catches for 44 yards. Johnny Wilson hauled in a 51-yard grab that set up a touchdown but then was in the injury tent before later coming out with a taped up right foot/ankle.

FSU has now scored on 39 straight red-zone trips, a streak that included a 7 for 7 night on Saturday.

The Seminoles were able to play second- and third-teamers as well as a number of young players. Freshman Rodney Hill had nine carries for 55 yards and a touchdown. Linebacker Omar Graham Jr. also had four tackles, while defensive tackle Joshua Farmer had three tackles.

FSU’s defense forced eight punts. The Seminoles had five pass break-ups, including two by safety Jammie Robinson.

Jared Verse had FSU’s first sack on a third-and-long play late in the third quarter, halting a Duquesne drive. It was Verse’s first sack at FSU.

The game was delayed by lightning and began at about 6:30 p.m.