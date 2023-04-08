Florida State halted a losing streak on Thursday. But another troublesome streak continues as the Seminoles dropped a fourth straight ACC series on Saturday.

Andrew Armstrong made his first college start but Caden Grice hit a second-inning grand slam and FSU couldn't recover as Clemson grabbed a 6-2 win over FSU.

Carson Montgomery pitched 5.1 shutout innings, the longest scoreless outing of his FSU career, to keep the game relatively close. But the Seminoles trailed 6-0 through the middle innings.

Cam Smith had a two-run home run in the seventh for the Seminoles (13-18, 4-11 ACC). It was Smith's sixth home run of the season.

Jamie Arnold also threw two shutout innings, in the eighth and ninth. Armstrong (1-2) went just 1.2 innings.

The Seminoles had six hits, James Tibbs walked three times and Colton Vincent was hit by a pitch twice. But FSU again struggled to generate hits with runners on base, hitting just 2 of 18.

Grice (2-1) picked up the win, throwing 6.1 innings.