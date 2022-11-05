Florida State has been breaking the rock in victory quite a bit this season.

Saturday's 45-3 victory over Miami marked the sixth time in nine games this season that the Seminoles have won and broken the rock in the locker room.

There may not be a single such celebration this season that has meant more than the one after the victory on Saturday.

There were plenty of contenders for FSU head coach Mike Norvell to break the rock after the win, but Norvell chose one of the team's leaders in defensive tackle Fabien Lovett.

Lovett had three tackles, a sack and a pass breakup in the win. He also served as a defensive leader on a unit which allowed just three points, the fewest an FSU defense has allowed under third-year defensive coordinator Adam Fuller.

Lovett did it in style, slamming the sledgehammer down with a cigar in his mouth.