FSU DT Joshua Farmer drafted late in fourth round by New England Patriots

Josh Farmer was selected in the fourth round by the New England Patriots on Saturday with the 137th overall pick.

The 6-foot-3, 305-pound Farmer joins a team that went 4-13 in 2024 and is undergoing a serious transformation this offseason under new head coach Mike Vrabel.

Farmer arrived at FSU as a 240-pound defensive end and quickly added weight. He bulked up to 318 pounds in 2024, recording 32 tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sacks in 2024.

In three seasons at FSU, Farmer had 80 tackles, 21 TFLs and 11 sacks.

Farmer was a three-star prospect by Rivals.com as a 240-pound defensive end. He gained weight quickly and was listed at 318 pounds last fall but Farmer slimmed down ahead of the NFL Combine.

With the selection of Thomas and Farmer, the Seminoles now have two homegrown players developed by Mike Norvell and the staff who are NFL draft picks this season.

It's the second straight year an FSU defensive tackle was taken in the NFL Draft (Braden Fiske was a second-round pick last year) and the second straight year the Patriots drafted an FSU player (tight end Jaheim Bell was a seventh-round pick last year for New England.