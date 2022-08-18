FSU DTs coach Odell Haggins enjoys seeing his veterans teaching, leading

Odell Haggins is known as a developer of young men as well as preparing more than a dozen future NFL Draft picks at defensive tackle. But when veterans like Fabien Lovett and Robert Cooper embrace teaching the younger players in the room, that makes Haggins smile. “To me that’s the key — I like guys that go do it themselves and the younger guys see it,” Haggins said. “That's one thing that makes coaching easier where you have older guys that show by example to the young guys. The young guy messes up, they will get them straight. ‘Hey, man, that's not the way we do this. We do it a different way. We do things the right way.' They'll tell them, ‘You’ll never play for him if you're not doing things the right way.’ ”

Cooper and Lovett are both fifth-year seniors. Cooper has spent each of his precious four seasons at FSU while Lovett is in his third year at FSU following his transfer from Mississippi State. Their careers are examples of gradual improvement, and Haggins has praised both for not just returning to FSU this fall but also understanding that their position coach would push them even harder in 2022. Lovett had 28 tackles and two sacks in 11 games (nine starts) in 2021. He’s shown to be coachable and disruptive, while also earning the Bobby Bowden Leadership Award. Cooper had 39 tackles and has slimmed down with each year to his current 335 pounds. “The main thing was just proving that I’m a better player than what people have been seeing,” Cooper said a few weeks ago. “I just want to play my best ball and help, when I was coming back, just help all the young’uns and even the new class. Just keep everything going. Make sure everybody knows the standard.”