FSU-Duke basketball game postponed due to COVID-19
The Florida State men's basketball team's highly anticipated game against Duke on Saturday night has been postponed due to COVID-related issues within the Seminoles' program.
Before that news broke late Friday night, Duke announced that Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski would miss the trip because he had come into close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.
Then within an hour, the FSU issues came to light.
Here is the official release from the ACC:
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Duke at Florida State men’s basketball game has been postponed. The game was scheduled to be played on Saturday, January 2, 2021.
The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing with the Florida State men’s basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on the TheACC.com.
Below is the revised ACC Men’s Basketball schedule for Saturday, January 2:
12:00 p.m. Louisville @ Boston College (RSN)
2:00 p.m. Clemson @ Miami (RSN)
4:00 p.m. Notre Dame @ North Carolina (ACCN)
