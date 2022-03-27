FSU early enrollees get first taste of game action in Saturday scrimmage

“For his first scrimmage, really impressive. He had probably one of the best throws of the day on a little boot action,” Norvell said. “Probably threw a 45-yard deep seven (corner route) to his left that was impressive. Great throw.”

Of particular interest, Norvell discussed freshman quarterback A.J. Duffy and how he performed in the scrimmage, highlighting his best play of the day.

Following the scrimmage, FSU head coach Mike Norvell and all three of his coordinators broke down what they saw from the youngest crop of players on the roster.

Saturday's first spring scrimmage was a great opportunity for every player on the Florida State roster, but it was likely extra special for the dozen early enrollees who played inside Doak Campbell Stadium for the very first time in their college careers.

Norvell also pointed out that Duffy doesn’t carry himself in a way that reflects his youthful age.

“He doesn’t act like a freshman. This is somebody that should be in the spring semester of his senior year, and it just … is a different mentality,” Norvell said. “He’s prepared for the moment to come in and how he’s competing.”

While Duffy has experienced the typical ups and downs that come with being a true freshman quarterback, Norvell said his control of the offense is, “really, really good." He added that he likes Duffy's mentality, presence and competitive spirit.

“That what you want in a quarterback. A guy who embraces challenges, handles it well,” Norvell said. “His mental preparation, the things that he’s doing, he doesn’t act like a freshman at all.”

For offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins, the scrimmage also offered an opportunity to see how early enrollees Daughtry Richardson and Kanaya Charlton could hold up against older, more mature defensive linemen.

“For them to be able to go out and scrimmage in the spring and get some live action, I put them in challenging situations,” Atkins said. “I put them with the twos. I put them in the two-minute. I wanted them to get some good work and good competition.”

“I like how they responded in handling the adversity,” Atkins continued. “They’re meeting the extra, they’re picking it up. Nobody is standing behind them telling them the plays. They’ve been here for three months. I can’t wait to watch them grow and develop.”

Atkins also was pleased to see freshman running back Rodney Hill getting in the mix; he said Hill and the other running backs have impressed him with their all-around improvement, including pass-protection.

“Even those young guys, like Rodney, jumping in front of those 'backers. Jumping in front of those pressures,” Atkins said. “That’s what’s really allowing to be able to hit those shots (in the passing game). … It takes a lot to be able to get the ball downfield.”

On the other side of the ball, FSU only brought in one freshmen linebacker, but Omar Graham Jr. is part of a unit that Norvell said is, “really coming along” overall. The head coach said Graham is already "pushing" for potential playing time.

Freshman defensive end Dante Anderson was credited with forcing a fumble during the scrimmage. Then, of course, many eyes were on the freshmen in the secondary – Sam McCall and Azareye'h Thomas – two of the higher-rated signees FSU brought in with the 2022 recruiting class

Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller revealed that both defensive backs earned reps with the second-team defense during the scrimmage, and Norvell noted that each made big plays on Saturday. McCall was credited with an interception.

Finally, on special teams, coordinator John Papuchis said Thomas and McCall are each in the mix for returning duties.

“In terms of the young guys, we have gotten Sam McCall some reps back there,” Papuchis said. “Azareye’h has gotten some reps as a kick returner. I thought those guys have done a good job so far.”

