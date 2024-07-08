Florida State earned a victory, and perhaps a significant one, in its case against the ACC.

FSU officials will receive an un-redacted copy of six ACC multimedia agreements — including those dating back to 2010 — as Judge John Cooper ordered them unsealed earlier this month. But under an “interim protective order,” the documents will only be provided to FSU administrators and lawyers for 60 days and not media or the public.

Cooper certified the order on July 2 and directed that the documents be provided from the ACC to FSU within seven days. The order says each page will be notated “confidential. Subject to interim protective order.”

The order prohibits any of the documents being provided to “third-party competitors, including, by way of example and not limitation, other athletic conferences or media providers.”

A mediator, if one is chosen, will be allowed to review the documents. Cooper has encouraged mediation between the FSU and ACC legal teams, with each stating it had been discussed during the most recent court date in June.

FSU administrators as well as the school’s legal team has often commented that they are going off memory when discussing the agreement with ACC and ESPN as no notes are allowed when the school’s general counsel, Carolyn Egan, has traveled to Greensboro or Charlotte to review the documents.

Cooper's decision could be significant as FSU's legal team — which includes David Ashburn, Peter Rush, John Londot and Egan — will not have the ability to carefully review the language, take notes and see if they can continue to build a case against the ACC.

Attorney General Ashley Moody has also pursued a copy of the documents via the open records laws, which is a separate case in Leon County circuit court. Cooper’s decision does not impact the attorney general’s case.