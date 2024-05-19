Florida State found out Saturday night it will be the No. 5 seed in the ACC Baseball Tournament next week in Charlotte.

The Seminoles (39-14, 17-12 in ACC) are in Pool D of the conference tournament which will be held beginning Tuesday at Truist Field. They are in a pool with No. 4 seed Virginia (40-14, 18-12) and No. 9 seed Georgia Tech (31-21, 15-15).

The game times for the pool games in the ACC Tournament were announced Sunday morning. FSU will play its first pool-play game vs. GT Tuesday at 3 p.m. in a rematch of this weekend's series at Dick Howser Stadium. FSU will then take on Virginia Friday at 11 a.m.

The Seminoles will need to win both those games in order to win their pool and advance to the ACC Semifinals on Saturday. If all three teams finish 1-1, the tiebreaker is the highest seed, which is UVA.

All the ACC Tournament pool-play games this week and the ACC Semifinals will be broadcast on ACC Network. The ACC Championship Game is scheduled for noon Sunday and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

2024 ACC Baseball Championship Schedule

Tuesday, May 21

No. 11 Miami vs. No. 7 Louisville, 11 a.m. (ACC Network)

No. 9 Georgia Tech vs. No. 5 Florida State, 3 p.m. (ACC Network)

No. 10 Virginia Tech vs. No. 6 Duke, 7 p.m. (ACC Network)

Wednesday, May 22

No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech, 11 a.m. (ACC Network)

No. 12 Pitt vs. No. 8 Wake Forest, 3 p.m. (ACC Network)

No. 3 NC State vs. No. 10 Virginia Tech, 7 p.m. (ACC Network)

Thursday, May 23

No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 11 Miami, 11 a.m. (ACC Network)

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 12 Pitt, 3 p.m. (ACC Network)

No. 6 Duke vs. No. 3 NC State, 7 p.m. (ACC Network)

Friday, May 24

No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 4 Virginia, 11 a.m. (ACC Network)

No. 7 Louisville vs. No. 2 Clemson, 3 p.m. (ACC Network)

No. 8 Wake Forest vs. No. 1 North Carolina, 7 p.m. (ACC Network)

Saturday, May 25

Pool A Winner vs. Pool D Winner, 1 p.m. (ACC Network)

Pool B Winner vs. Pool C Winner, 5 p.m. (ACC Network)

Sunday, May 26

ACC Championship, 12 p.m. (ESPN2)

