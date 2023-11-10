Florida State showed impressive athleticism, working in a group of newcomers and dominating Kennesaw State in the season opener.

Darin Green Jr. scored 18 points on 6 of 11 shooting, including the 300th 3-pointer of his career, while newcomers like Jamir Watkins had seven rebounds and six assists and Josh Nickelberry added nine points and four rebounds as FSU cruised to a 94-67 win on Friday night.

FSU dropped its first four games of the 2022-23 season as injuries mounted and chemistry took time to build. The Seminoles took the court on Friday without forward Jaylan Gainey (knee) and Primo Spears (awaiting waiver) but were efficient from the start — their 94 is more than the season-best 85 points (at Miami) they had last season.

The Seminoles were able to show off their depth, using 11 scholarship players (everyone except true freshman Waka Mbatch got in the game).

Cam’Ron Fletcher wore a brace on his right knee but looked quick, pouring in 11 points while adding five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 15 minutes. It was Fletcher's first game following a season-ending knee injury in December 2022.

Cameron Corhen played through some foul trouble but had 10 points on 5 of 7 shooting, adding two rebounds.

Jalen Warley also had nine points to go with six rebounds and three assists. Baba Miller added nine points on 3 of 8 shooting. Tom House drilled three 3s in the first half, celebrating his birthday as he matched a season-high with nine points.

Chandler Jackson missed FSU’s first two exhibition games but had seven points and three assists in 16 minutes.

FSU shot 34 of 74 (46.6 percent) from the floor and 11 of 33 (33.3 percent) from 3-point range.

After trailing early in rebounding , FSU bounced back to win the battle on the boards 48-46.

KSU went to the NCAA Tournament last year as the Atlantic Sun champion. But the Owls shot just 22 of 69 (31.9 percent) from the floor and 4 of 25 (16 percent) from long range.