FSU emerging as biggest threat to flip four-star LB Tavion Wallace

The Seminoles backed off momentarily after losing out on Wallace in July. But a few weeks after his commitment, Florida State made it clear that they were not giving up.

The Rivals250 linebacker has not been on Florida State's campus since his official visit in June. A few weeks after that visit, Wallace stunned the recruiting world as he committed to the Razorbacks over Florida State and others. It was a recruitment that up until that point seemed all but certain to wind up with the Seminoles adding Wallace to their class.

"When I committed to Arkansas they gave me a week, they congratulated me and they said they weren't going to bother me too much," Wallace said. "But after that they said that it wasn't over yet and they were still working (on me)."

While nothing had manifested visit-wise until Saturday, FSU has been in contact with Wallace nearly every day. It won't just be this one visit to campus either, as Wallace is expected to be back next Saturday when Florida State hosts Florida.

Georgia has also been pushing hard to flip Wallace away from Arkansas. He has taken multiple trips to Athens this season and is someone the Bulldogs have been pushing to add to their class. But while the Bulldogs have been pushing alongside the Seminoles to flip Wallace, there is one team that is currently the biggest threat.

"I feel like Florida State is. It's just the relationships that I have with everybody here."

It's certainly not the first time Wallace has been to Florida State for a game but in this particular instance he got to see a lot of young linebackers get early playing time, something that appeals to many young players. Wallace is no exception.

"I love how the young players got in and were feeling themselves," he said. "It hasn't been the greatest season but today they got their momentum back. I could see it in the locker room after the game. Everybody was happy and I loved seeing that."

Wallace also got to see Juice Cryer and Blake Nichelson, two second-year players in Florida State's linebacker room.

"I watch Blake a lot because we're pretty tight. Me, him and Juice — that's like our trio. I love how he's moving around and getting things more and more everyday," Wallace.

Wallace often said during his recruitment that he loved coming to Florida State and felt something special every time he got in campus. Despite not visiting for multiple months, he felt that same love on his return.

"As soon as I came, everybody showed loved me love. From the fans, the coaches, the recruiting coordinator — everybody showed up and I definitely felt that," he said.

With early signing day right around the corner, what would it take for the Seminoles to complete the flip of Wallace?

"To continue being consistent in showing that family feeling every time I come back ..." Wallace said. "Ever since my sophomore year when they offered me, they've always been showing me love and they've been consistent in everything that they've been saying. It's been real."

Wallace continued to say that Florida State's record doesn't both him and that the personalities and work ethic of the program behind closed doors matter more. Even with a new defensive coordinator coming in, Wallace just wants that consistency — the same consistency that Norvell has shown him over the last two years.