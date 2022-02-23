FSU enters spring with monster shoes to fill at defensive end in 2022

The No. 1 task for the Florida State football team's defense this offseason is replacing ACC Defensive Player of the Year Jermaine Johnson and third-team All-ACC selection Keir Thomas. Both defensive ends transferred into FSU for a single season in 2021 and became huge contributors the moment they arrived on campus. With Johnson and Thomas now preparing for the NFL, Florida State looks to a group of returning role players, led by fourth-year sophomores Derrick McLendon and Quashon Fuller, and some talented new faces to man the position. A key factor in that equation, of course, will be Albany transfer Jared Verse, who was one of the most coveted prospects in the transfer portal this winter. When spring practice begins in less than two weeks, all eyes will be on Verse and company to see if the Seminoles can produce something close to the pass rush FSU got from Johnson and Thomas last season. Note: We will be previewing every position group leading up to the start of FSU spring practice on March 5. The annual Garnet & Gold Game is set for April 9. Earlier position previews: Wide receiver | Running back | Offensive line | Quarterback | Tight end | *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

What we know

Florida State has both starting defensive end spots up for grabs heading into the spring. Together, Johnson and Thomas combined for 112 tackles, 30 tackles for loss and 18.5 sacks. Neither missed a single game, and they also were key leaders on the field and in the locker room. A top candidate for several major national awards, Johnson led the ACC in sacks and tackles for loss individually, and he ranked in the top 10 nationally in both of those categories. And both players' impact will carry on this season. Thomas' and Johnson’s instant, plug-and-play success was part of the reason why Verse chose to sign with FSU over many other options. While Florida State can’t expect Verse to replicate the exceptional season Johnson enjoyed last year, the former Albany pass-rusher will certainly be a leading contender for a starting job. Another top candidate could be redshirt junior Dennis Briggs Jr., who started his career as a defensive end before moving to defensive tackle two years ago. The Seminoles' coaches have said they will consider moving Briggs back to defensive end if it's best for the overall defensive front. Behind them, McLendon and Fuller, there’s another handful of young ends who will look to impress head coach Mike Norvell and defensive ends coach John Papuchis this spring.

After recording 3.5 sacks last season, can Derrick McLendon take the next step for FSU's defense in 2022? (USAToday Sports Images)

What we need to learn this spring

Can McLendon and Fuller take another leap forward and become consistent players? Or can FSU’s young core of pass-rushers push the more experienced duo for playing time? McLendon recorded a tackle in nine of 12 games last season and was FSU’s most productive pass-rusher off the bench with 3 1/2 sacks. He’s played in all 21 contests the past two seasons since Norvell took over, and the Georgia product has certainly shown progress. Fuller flashed against Notre Dame in the 2021 season opener with three tackles and a sack. But the former four-star recruit finished with just eight tackles on the season in 11 appearances. This spring will be key for him to show he can be depended on for longer stretches. There’s also Leonard Warner, a former linebacker and sixth-year senior who spent all of last season rehabbing an injury. Warner has appeared in 43 games for FSU with 15 starts, mostly at outside linebacker. FSU's coaches will soon learn whether he can be a real factor in the equation.

If these older players can't give the coaches what they need at the position, the Seminoles could look at a group of youngsters who arrived last year -- most notably Patrick Payton, Byron Turner Jr. and George Wilson.

Main attraction

After struggling mightily to pressure the passer in the pandemic-shortened season of 2020, Florida State found a quick fix in Johnson and Thomas. Now, whether it's fair or not, many will look to Jared Verse to carry that torch. Originally an undersized and overlooked defensive line prospect coming out of high school in Pennsylvania, Verse grew into his impressive 6-foot-4 frame and quickly became a force at the FCS level. Verse racked up 14.5 sacks in just 15 games at Albany and is now listed at 250 pounds. He had interest from upward of 40 programs once he entered the portal, including many heavy hitters. Verse arrives at FSU as part of a large transfer class (10 signees so far), and it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Seminoles' coaches look for another impact DE transfer if they don't love what they see from this group in the spring. But if Verse is as good as advertised, and if Briggs or one of the other veterans comes through, that might not be an urgent need.

Wild card

FSU signed an impressive group of young defensive ends in 2021, and this spring will be a huge opportunity for them to earn playing time this fall. The most impressive of this group last season in practice was Payton, who has added noticeable weight to his frame in just one season; he is listed at 6-5 and 235 pounds. While others in his class were either battling injuries or trying to adjust to college practices, the Miami native was the only one to see any game action. He appeared in the Seminoles' blowout win over UMass. Payton flashed in practices with his speed off the edge, as did classmate George Wilson. But both players -- Wilson is listed at 6-4, 215 -- need to continue to bulk up to compete on Saturdays. Byron Turner Jr. (6-4, 248) has the most college-ready body, but he missed all of last season with a shoulder surgery. So that likely impacted his ability to gain strength during his first year in Tallahassee. While it can be difficult for true freshmen to make noise at defensive end, the Seminoles did bring in two early enrollees at the position -- Homestead's Dante Anderson and Jacksonville's Aaron Hester. If either can get on the field in 2022, it would be a bonus.

The Tribal Council has spoken

To go with each spring position preview, we are posing a question to Warchant subscribers on the Tribal Council to get their perspective. In this installment, we asked subscribers to grade the 'Noles on how they addressed the losses at defensive end and edge rusher. Here are the poll results: