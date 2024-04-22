Florida State Athletics and the Seminole Boosters have created a new fan involvement opportunity to support the Marching Chiefs with the formation of the Marching Chiefs Coaches Club, it was announced Monday.

“Florida State has an unmatched game day environment, and the Marching Chiefs play a huge role in that,” FSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford said. “With this new initiative, we are providing fans an opportunity to directly support the Marching Chiefs’ efforts to take the impact they create inside Doak Campbell Stadium to support the team on the road. We look forward to other stadiums feeling a little bit more like home while allowing fans in different areas of the country, and world, to experience the Marching Chiefs.”

The new Marching Chiefs Coaches Club will enhance the travel fund, allowing band participation at more away games. Previously, the band was limited to one or two road games per year, but with the support of the Marching Chiefs Coaches Club the Marching Chiefs have plans to travel with a pep band to Dublin, Ireland, Dallas and Miami during the 2024 season.

“The Marching Chiefs are an essential part of the Florida State game day,” Seminole Boosters President and CEO Stephen Ponder said. “They enhance our atmosphere for the fans and give our sports teams a competitive advantage. Seminole Boosters want to ensure that their program is funded properly to continue their legacy of excellence.”

Fans who get involved with the Coaches Club will experience a greater connection with the Marching Chiefs and FSU Athletics, while directly impacting away games. The Marching Chiefs, part of the FSU College of Music, is an academic ensemble comprised of 420 students from across the university. The Marching Chiefs support athletic events throughout the school year, bringing a high level of performance and an unrivaled school spirit to the events in which they participate.

“The College of Music is excited to be working closely with Seminole Boosters to support the Marching Chiefs,” Dean of College of Music Todd Queen said. “This unprecedented new partnership will support travel activities for our Marching Chiefs, who serve as important ambassadors for the university.”

Seminole Boosters, the official Direct Support Organization for Florida State Athletics, established Coaches Clubs for each varsity team at FSU more than 20 years ago to allow fans to be part of the programs they love while supporting specific initiatives within each program that aren’t covered by the annual budget. Coaches Club donations can be made at SeminoleBoosters.com.