FSU expected to hire Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White as next DC

In a critical offseason for his Florida State future, head coach Mike Norvell is making a splash with his defensive coordinator.

Rivals' Greg Smith reported Monday and the Osceola can confirm that FSU is expected to hire Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White to replace Adam Fuller as the Seminoles' new defensive coordinator.

White was a Broyles Award nominee (best assistant coach in college football) each of the last two years at Nebraska in 2023 and at Syracuse in 2022. Including this year, his last four defenses at Nebraska (2023-2024) and Syracuse (2021-22) have finished in the top 25 nationally in total defense.

Running a modified 3-3-5 defensive scheme (three DL, three LBs and five DBs), his 2024 Nebraska defense ranks 19th nationally in yards per game allowed (315.4), 19th in scoring defense (19.8 points per game) and has allowed just six rushing touchdowns, third fewest nationally.

In 2023, he made quite an impressive immediate impact at Nebraska, inheriting a defense that finished 100th in total defense (414.4 yards per game) and 77th in scoring defense (27.6 points per game) the prior season and immediately making some real progress. His 2023 defense ranked 11th nationally in total defense (303.5) and 13th in scoring defense (18.3). In his first season at Nebraska, he led eight defensive players to All-Big Ten recognition.

White led Syracuse to similarly impressive improvement from his first season, the COVID-affected 2020 season to his second season in 2021. The 2021 Orange defense ranked 18th in total defense (330.3) after his first Syracuse defense ranked 112th nationally (463.9).

White has worked with a variety of position groups over his 18-year college coaching career which began as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, UCLA, in 2007. He coached linebackers at New Mexico in 2008 and again in his final season at Syracuse in 2022. He coached cornerbacks at San Diego State from 2009 through 2017, also serving as recruiting coordinator from 2011 through 2017, and coached corners and coordinated the passing game at Arizona State in 2018 and 2019.

Under White's tutelage, SDSU cornerback Damontae Kazee was a two-time Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year in 2015 and 2016. Syracuse defensive back Andre Cisco was a third-round draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and another Syracuse DB Garrett Williams was a third-round pick in the 2023 draft.

Smith also reported that Nebraska DL coach Terrance Knighton is expected to join White on the Seminoles' new defensive staff. We haven't yet been able to confirm that, but will be monitoring the situation.