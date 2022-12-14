It has been another busy week on the road for Mike Norvell and his staff as they have been making school and in-home visits across Florida and the country. And it will be another busy weekend on-campus as the Seminoles are expected to host at least 12 high school or transfer portal prospects who will be making their official visits to Tallahassee.

Here is a list of the visitors expected at FSU this weekend:

.

Fentrell Cypress is one of the more highly coveted prospects in the NCAA transfer portal. He is ranked as the 19th-best overall prospect in the portal by Rivals. He was named to the All-ACC second team after making 39 tackles and racking up 15 passes broken up in nine games this season. In 18 games over four seasons at UVA, Cypress accumulated 57 tackles and one interception. He signed with Virginia out of Rock Hill (SC) Northwestern High. Cypress will have two years of eligibility remaining. He signed with UVA in 2019 and redshirted that season.





Braden Fiske is ranked as the 86th-best overall prospect in the transfer portal and the fifth-best defensive line prospect in the portal. Fiske had a career-high 58 tackles, including 12 TFLs and six sacks in 2022. He appeared in 45 career games for Western Michigan over five seasons and will has one year of eligibility remaining. He received an in-home visit last week from Mike Norvell. Fiske is from Michigan City, Ind., where he played at Michigan City High. He was named to the All-MAC first-team defense earlier this month. In addition to FSU, Fiske has also received offers from Florida, Notre Dame and Oklahoma just to name a few.

Darrell Jackson committed to FSU shortly after announcing he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He is ranked as the 89th-best overall prospect in the portal by Rivals and the sixth-best defensive line prospect. He played for current FSU Director of Player Development Corey Fuller at Havana (Fla) Gadsden County High. Jackson originally signed with Maryland as a member of the 2021 recruiting class. He appeared in 13 games for the Terrapins as a true freshman. He transferred to Miami before the start of the 2022 season. Jackson made 27 tackles in 12 games this season for the Hurricanes, including 4.5 TFLs and three sacks. He has three seasons to play two and (as a two-time transfer) will need to submit an eligibility waiver to the NCAA, which would need to be approved in order to play immediately once he arrives in Tallahassee.

Keiondre Jones is the 140th-best overall prospect in the NCAA Transfer Portal and the 15th-best offensive line prospect. Jones was a backup at right guard for much of this season although he did start in games against Penn State and Alabama. He was the starting right guard for the Tigers in 2021 and started seven games as a redshirt freshman in 2020. He signed with Auburn in 2019 out of LaGrange (Ga) High and has two years of eligibility remaining. Jones is a graduate transfer after earning his degree from Auburn earlier this month.

Casey Roddick announced his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal at the end of November. He was a team captain for the Buffaloes in 2022 and started all 12 games, 10 at left guard and two at right tackle. He started in 30 games and appeared in 42 over in four seasons. He was a member of the 2019 recruiting class and has one year of eligibility remaining. Roddick is currently unranked by Rivals.

Lamont Green has been committed to FSU since February 2021. Despite having offers from a who's who of college football programs he has not taken any other official visits and has been on FSU's campus regularly on unofficial visits. Green terrorized opposing offenses this season. He totaled 61 tackles including 16 TFLs and 20 sacks. He is the son of former FSU linebacker Lamont Green Sr.

Vandrevius Jacobs is another prospect who has been committed to FSU for well over a year. He has not taken any other official visits this fall. His offer list includes Colorado, Georgia Tech, Miami, Mississippi State and West Virginia among others. Jacobs caught 100 passes for 1,511 yards and 21 touchdowns in 13 games.

Kenton Kirkland committed to FSU just prior to the start of the 2022 regular season. In addition to Florida State, he also received offers from a list of schools that includes Florida, LSU, Miami, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Michigan. Kirkland's visit to FSU is expected to be his first and only official visit. This season he had 49 tackles, including one TFL. He also had two interceptions and two passes broken up.

Christopher Otto has been on FSU's radar since attending this past summer's Seminole Showcase Camp where he caught the eye of Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Alex Atkins. Considered a late-bloomer, Otto's list of offers has grown substantially over the last four months. He now holds offers from a list of schools that includes Duke, Harvard, Purdue, Rutgers, USF, Stanford, Syracuse and Yale. Otto took an official visit to Stanford in November and made a visit to Syracuse earlier this month. Norvell recently made an in-home visit to Otto.

Ja'Bril Rawls committed to FSU just prior to the start of the 2022 season. He told the Osceola that he was "locked in" with the Seminoles in an interview two weeks ago. He considered offers from Boston College, Indiana, Mississippi State, Missouri, Wake Forest and West Virginia among others before committing to FSU. Rawls has made unofficial visits to Florida State this season and this is expected to be the only official visit he takes. He was originally planning to sign with the Seminoles in February but is now planning on signing his NLI next week. He played both ways for his high school this season and hauled in 25 catches for 456 yards and seven touchdowns as a wide receiver. Defensively, he made 43 tackles, intercepted four passes and broke up five passes.

Keith Sampson is the second-highest rated high school prospect currently committed to FSU. He committed to FSU this past spring and has been on-campus several times unofficially since then. Sampson visited North Carolina this past summer and took an official visit to NC State this past weekend. He also considered offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Miami and Michigan among a host of college football powers. Sampson totaled 96 tackles in 14 games this season including 23 TFLs and 18 sacks.