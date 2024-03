Florida State is expected to host approximately two dozen prospects from the classes of 2025 and 2026 this weekend. The NCAA dead period, which started on Feb. 5, expired on Monday morning and the Seminoles can now host recruits on campus through May 26 (when the next Dead Period on the recruiting calendar begins).

Among the prospects expected to be on-campus on Saturday are five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry as well as four-star 2025 prospects Kaliq Lockett and Tavaris Dice. Class of 2026 four-star prospects Calvin Russell, Davion Brown and Malachi Toney are also expected on-campus.

Please see the list below of the prospects that are expected this weekend.