Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell will spend part of the next three weekends hosting some of the most talented high school prospects from Florida and from around the country on unofficial visits. FSU and the rest of the programs at the FBS level are in the middle of the NCAA Contact Period, which runs from Jan. 12 through Feb. 3.

The contact period is the time on the NCAA calendar that makes it permissible for authorized athletics department staff members to make in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts and evaluations. On-campus unofficial visits for members of the 2025, 2026 and 2027 and recruiting classes beyond those is also allowed during this timeframe.

Here is a look at just some of the top prospects from the class of 2025 that are expected to be on-campus this weekend for the Seminoles Junior Day on Saturday. There will also be prospects from the classes of 2026 and 2027 on unofficial visits as well.