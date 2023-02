Florida State extended an offer to 2024 offensive tackle prospect Paki Finau on Monday. Finau, who is 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, is from Hesperia (Calif.) Oak Hills High. He also has offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Brigham Young, Maryland, Oregon, UCLA and Washington among others.

Finau is rated as three-star prospect and is ranked as the 45th-best offensive tackle prospect in the country and the 42nd-best overall prospect from California.

Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham's First Impressions of Finau's HUDL highlights: "He does an outstanding job of running his feet through contact and playing through the whistle. Finau is a physical kid who likes to try to maul defenders. He has tendency to play high at times, but he understands and tries to play with proper fundamentals. Has good but not great feet. You don't see enough of him in pass protection to know how good he is or can be in that regard. Based off his tape he projects more a guard/center than tackle on the major college level."

Please click on the link below to view Finau's HUDL highlights.

Junior Highlights - Paki Finau - Paki Finau highlights - Hudl