Florida State extended an offer to another one of the best players in the country for the class of 2024 on Thursday. Four-star linebacker prospect Jaylen Harvey from North Potomac (Md.) Quince Orchard High announced he now has an offer from the Seminoles. Harvey, who is 6-foot-2 and 243 pounds, is ranked as the 8th-best linebacker in his class and the 195th-best overall prospect in the nation.

Harvey's list of offers includes Cincinnati, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina and Tennessee, just to name a few. The Nittany Lions looked to be the leader in the clubhouse with Harvey at this point. He has been on the Penn State campus at least six times over the last 14 months.

"It doesn't take you long to understand why the best programs in the country are trying to sign Harvey," said Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham. "He is one of those guys who has eight minutes of highlights, but it only takes you about the first eight plays of that tape to know he is an offer. He is an explosive athlete, very quick off the ball, advanced fundamentally, seems to understand leverage and his role in the defense. Harvey is extremely physical, runs very well and is long for a guy listed at 6-2. He can play from a three-point or two-point stance. Harvey is listed as an outside linebacker and is what he would be in a 3-4 or other variations of an odd-front defense but he projects as a defensive end to me in FSU's 4-2-5 base alignment."