There's always so much uncertainty entering the first game of a college football season.

Fans have heard so much about their team and their upcoming opponents over the last few months while seeing so little for themselves, relying on us media folks to relay what we see on the practice field.

That certainly applies to Florida State entering its season opener vs. Georgia Tech in Dublin on Saturday. With so many players off last year's team off to the NFL, there are a bunch of new faces and new starters who will be debuting or stepping into much bigger roles against the Yellow Jackets (noon EST on ESPN).

GT, on the other hand, returns more roster continuity from its 2023 breakthrough 7-6 campaign under first-year head coach Brent Key. However, Saturday's game will be the coaching debut for four new GT assistant coaches on the defensive side of the ball.

This includes new defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci, who took the job this offseason fresh off an impressive season as defensive coordinator at Duke — his first season as a solo DC — in 2023.

Norvell and his staff coached against Santucci a season ago and are well aware of his capabilities after he held their eventual ACC Champion squad to 284 yards of offense and 17 points through three quarters of last year's FSU-Duke game in Tallahassee before the Seminoles rallied to win 38-20.

"He did an outstanding job in his first season of being a defensive coordinator, when you look at that defense and what they were able to do," Norvell said. "Obviously, coach (Mike) Elko was one of his mentors and they've had a great tradition."

This creates an interesting challenge for FSU's coaching staff entering the season opener. FSU can prepare for the players GT had in 2023 as well as those the Jackets brought in. It can prepare for Santucci's defense having faced it a season ago. However, the only game film of Santucci's defense being run by Georgia Tech players is from the spring game, where nothing of note is going to be given away.