Florida State entered the heart of darkness and suffered yet another stunning loss in Raleigh.

NC State rallied to score 16 points in the second half with backup quarterback Jack Chambers to storm back and Devan Boykin intercepted Jordan Travis with 38 seconds left to hold off the Seminoles 19-17 on Saturday night.

FSU (4-2, 2-2 ACC) had built a 17-3 lead with one of its most impressive halves as Jordan Travis threw a touchdown pass to Mycah Pittman and Lawrance Toafili had a TD run. The Seminoles were in position to win at Raleigh for the first time since 2016 and defeat a ranked team on the road since FSU’s 20-19 win at Miami exactly six years ago to the day, Oct. 8, 2016. Instead, FSU faced a similar loss to the 2012 game in Raleigh in which the Seminoles led 16-0 before NC State stormed back to win 17-16.

Both teams faced off in the fourth quarter without key players. NC State quarterback Devin Leary was knocked out of the game in the third quarter, suffering what appeared to be a right shoulder injury on a hit by FSU’s Joshua Farmer (who was flagged for roughing the passer). The Seminoles were playing the game without Fabien Lovett and also lost Robert Cooper and Treshaun Ward to injuries.

Jack Chambers stepped in as the Wolfpack backup and did not complete his only pass but ran seven times for 39 yards. While he was often wrapped up by FSU's defensive players, NC State accumulated 182 rushing yards on 46 carries (Jordan Houston finished with 90 yards on 24 carries).

NC State also benefitted from an FSU punt where Alex Mastromanno ran beyond the line of scrimmage and then punted, giving the Wolfpack a short field.



FSU punted on four straight second-half possessions, in part due to dropped passes, and Travis was intercepted on the first play of the fifth drive. But FSU’s defense came through with a stop and NC State punted away.

While Travis and FSU drove down the field, helped by a 31-yard pass to Johnny Wilson and a targeting called on a hit against Trey Benson, Travis’ final throw was picked off.

Travis set up FSU’s first touchdown with a 71-yard run, by far his longest of the year. He then connected with Pittman on a one-handed 14-yard touchdown. Pittman now has three touchdowns in six games at FSU — he had two touchdowns in 22 games at Oregon.

Lawrance Toafili later added a 12-yard touchdown run to cap a 72-yard drive.

Ryan Fitzgerald also made a 47-yard field-goal attempt with no time left before halftime to extend FSU’s lead to 17-3.

Tatum Bethune led FSU with 13 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss. Jammie Robinson also had nine tackles and an interception. FSU also held NC State’s leading receiver, Thayer Thomas, without a catch.