LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Levi Usher singled in the 10th inning to score Christian Knapczyk and give No. 7 Louisville (19-9, 11-4 ACC) a 4-3 win over No. 17 Florida State (15-11, 10-9) Friday evening at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Logan Lacey was hit by a pitch with bases loaded in the top of the 10th inning, but after review the pitch was ruled a strike when the umpires said Lacey did not make an effort to get out of the way of the pitch.

The Cardinals scored three runs in the sixth inning against FSU starter Parker Messick, the last of which was unearned on an error. The Noles answered right back in the top of the seventh, with Lacey singling to start the inning and scoring on Mat Nelson’s RBI double. Centerfielder Elijah Cabell tied the game with a two-run home run off Louisville starter Michael Kirian.

Cabell has seven home runs this season, with six coming in the past eight games. Nelson leads the ACC with 34 RBI.

Don't miss out on our great sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!