Florida State fell from the Associated Press top 25 on Tuesday afternoon, the first rankings release following week 1 games.

FSU (0-2) was a double-digit favorite to defeat Georgia Tech and Boston College. The Seminoles lost on a last-second field-goal attempt to the Yellow Jackets and then fell to the Eagles 28-13 on Monday.

The Seminoles have a bye this week and will host Memphis on Sept. 14.

Memphis (1-0) defeated North Alabama 40-0 over the weekend and next faces Troy on Saturday. The Tigers received votes but are not ranked.

Miami is the highest ranked ACC team at No. 12, moving up seven spots following a win over Florida. Louisville is ranked 22nd, followed by Georgia Tech, N.C. State and Clemson to round out the top 25.

The complete AP top 25 can be viewed here.

FSU's offense has struggled to find its footing