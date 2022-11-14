The struggle is real. Playing its third mid-major in eight days, and down to just seven scholarship players, Florida State again found itself in a battle to keep up in the second half.

All of the Seminoles’ usual strengths over the past years have instead been weaknesses. Sure, the rebounding was improved but the turnovers were stunning and the half-court offense was stagnant.

Cam’Ron Fletcher scored 15 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, his second career double-double, but FSU had 19 turnovers in a 79-72 loss to Troy on Monday.

"I thought we just didn't respond during that period where the game was somewhat in doubt," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. "Some of that is inexperience. Some of it is we have to make better decisions with the ball when the game is on the line. To turn the ball over 19 times and they turn it over 10, you give them that many more possessions."

Darin Green Jr. scored 24 points on 7 of 9 shooting from 3-point range but the Seminoles fell to 0-3, the first season they’ve opened with three straight losses since Steve Robinson’s 2000-01 team. Hamilton took over as FSU's coach in March 2002.

FSU played without a true center. And one of its leading scorers, Matthew Cleveland, fouled out with 5:03 to go. The Seminoles were shorthanded and battled on the defensive end of the court, but they still came away with only a slim 34-32 rebounding edge.

Aamer Muhammad scored 21 points, making 5 of 9 from long range, and Christyon Eugene added 21 points on 6 of 12 shooting for Troy (3-0).

When Troy put up its first jumper on Monday, the FSU bench screamed “Box out! Box out! Box out!” It was a jarring, early reminder but one that had to be underscored given what happened in Orlando when FSU was out rebounded 52-22 in a loss on Friday.

FSU gave up far too many offensive boards against Troy, which grabbed seven in the first half alone (the Trojans finished with 11 offensive boards). Playing without center Naheem McLeod, FSU held a slim 19-18 rebound edge at the half. Neither team had a 7-footer available as Troy’s tallest player is 6-10.

The Seminoles know what’s coming up, especially if McLeod isn’t available. Any team with a capable power forward or center and some post moves is in line for a double-double. And Florda's Colin Castleon — who averaged 16.2 points and nine rebounds last season — is more than capable.

Freshman forward Cameron Corhen had seven points and seven rebounds for FSU.

Fletcher had his first double-double of the season and second of his career (he also had one against UNC in Feb. 2022).