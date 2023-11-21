After holding firm for the first three weeks of this year's College Football Playoff rankings, Florida State fell out of playoff position Tuesday.

As the new rankings were unveiled after the Week 12 games last weekend, the Seminoles fell to No. 5 in the fourth edition of this year's rankings entering the final week of the regular season.

Washington (11-0, 7-0 in Pac-12) jumped FSU (11-0, 8-0 in ACC) for the No. 4 spot after a 22-20 road win at No. 11 Oregon State, its third straight win over a team that was ranked at the time of the game.

While the Huskies are the lowest ranked of the Power Five unbeatens in both SP+ (9) and FPI (13), UW is now first in strength of record, a metric which reflects the percentage chance that an average Top 25 team would have that team's record or better given the schedule it has played.

The top three in the CFP rankings remains the same with Georgia No. 1, Ohio State No. 2 and Michigan No. 3.

On the ESPN broadcast after the new rankings were released, CFP committee chair Boo Corrigan made it clear that Washington moving ahead of FSU was more about the Huskies than star FSU quarterback Jordan Travis suffering a season-ending injury in Saturday's win over North Alabama.

"It really was about what Washington, what Washington did this past weekend," Corrigan said of the move. "Going up to Reser Stadium, a tough place to play. Their defense has come around, has played well the last six quarters giving up a total of 20 points...Watching games does matter and as we looked at Washington over the course of the season and looked at Florida State, we decided to move Washington ahead."

The good news for the Seminoles is that this mess of five P5 unbeatens for four CFP spots should sort itself out this weekend. OSU and Michigan face off this weekend in Ann Arbor and the loser should drop to fifth or worse if every other P5 unbeaten wins.

For the Seminoles, that regular-season finale is a trip to Gainesville to take on rival Florida (5-6, 3-5 in SEC) Saturday at 7 p.m. The CFP committee will surely be watching closely Saturday night to see how Rodemaker is able to keep things going for the Seminoles in Travis' wake.

"(Travis' injury) didn't have any impact (on the ranking shift). As we were watching the game, Florida State starts down 13, Rodemaker comes in, they score 58 consecutive points," Corrigan said. "They've got a lot of dudes on the field. They've got a lot of guys that can play. As we're looking at it, that's where we are this week. Anything beyond that is going to be projected."

FSU's lone win over a currently-ranked top-25 team improved this week with LSU moving up one spot to No. 14 after beating Georgia State. The next-highest-ranked ACC team is Louisville at No. 10, which beat Miami last Saturday, plays Kentucky this Saturday and then takes on the Seminoles Dec. 2 in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte.

Additionally, NC State (No. 22) and Clemson (No. 24) debuted in the rankings Tuesday, giving the ACC four ranked teams in this week's rankings and the Seminoles a second top-25 win.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell also made an appearance on the ESPN broadcast Tuesday night shortly after the updated rankings were released. Asked if he would discuss the Seminoles' drop in the rankings with his team, Norvell quickly shut that down, making it clear the Seminoles' focus is on what they can control over the next two weeks.

"I've not talked to them about rankings at any point this year. Because as I've said, the number that is front of our name doesn't matter a whole lot right now. It's what we do with the opportunity, how we go out there, how we compete, how we play, the way that we continue to respond," Norvell said. "We've faced some adversity, but I know this team will rise up together. I'm excited to see what they do. I've got all the confidence in the world that if we take care of our business and do the things necessary that when we need the rankings to matter, we'll be right in position to be able to compete for a national championship if we do the things necessary to put ourselves in that position."

