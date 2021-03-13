Starting pitcher Bryce Hubbart (2-2) threw 4.0 innings, allowing three hits and striking out six. He hit three batters.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – No. 18 Virginia Tech (9-4, 5-3 ACC) held Florida State (5-6, 3-5) scoreless to even the series Saturday, beating the Seminoles 5-0 at English Field. FSU pitching held the Hokies to just four hits, but three defensive errors led to three unearned runs in the loss.

Virginia Tech scored a run in the first and second innings before posting a three-spot in the fifth inning to provide the final margin. FSU’s bullpen allowed a hit and struck out four without allowing an earned run over 4.0 innings.

At the plate, Robby Martin, Jackson Greene and Davis Hare had singles for the Noles. Hare had two at-bats for the Seminoles, the first of his FSU career.

Chris Gerard (2-1) struck out eight in 7.0 innings for Virginia Tech.

Sunday’s game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. as FSU looks to win its second-straight ACC series. RHP Conor Grady (1-1) will take the mound for the Seminoles.

-----------

Discuss this story with other FSU fans on our Seminole Baseball Message Board