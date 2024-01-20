The student section was sold out. The house was rockin’.

Florida State started with energy but ran out of gas in the second half.

Locked in a tie game, the Seminoles came out of halftime flat as the misses from the floor and free-throw line built, and Clemson took a 78-67 win to halt FSU’s five-game ACC win streak. It was FSU’s first loss of 2024.

But they opened the second half making just 3 of their first 10 shots from the floor and 5 of 10 free-throw attempts, allowing Clemson to take a 10-point lead on Dillon Hunter’s 3-pointer with 8:14 left to quiet a crowd of 10,003 that was the biggest of the season at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Saturday.

One exception to the struggles for FSU (11-7, 5-2 ACC) was Jamir Watkins, who had 13 of his 15 points in the second half. He also had five rebounds on the day, but the Tigers were more aggressive on the glass, too, outrebounding FSU 39-22.

Darin Green Jr. also scored 13 points on 4 of 12 shooting (2 of 6 from deep).

Clemson shot 14 of 23 (60.9 percent) from the floor in the second half, with Josh Beadle (nine points on 3 of 4 shooting) and Chase Hunter (eight points, 6 of 6 from FT line) leading the way. Hunter had 14 points to pace the Tigers, which had lost four of five games coming into Saturday.

Long an FSU nemesis, PJ Hall scored 13 points with six rebounds to lead Clemson (13-5, 2-5).

The Seminoles finished 22 of 54 (40.7 percent) from the floor but were a dreadful 4 of 18 (22.2 percent) from 3-point range. Despite the struggles at the line at the start of the second half, FSU finished 19 of 26 (73 percent).

Primo Spears had 12 points on 4 of 11 shooting, pushing him past the 1,000-point mark in his three-year career (freshman season at Duquesne, sophomore season at Georgetown).

FSU had some good defensive moments early. Jalen Warley had a block and two steals, including the 100th of his career. Taylor Bowen also had a block and two steals.

Warley finished with nine points.