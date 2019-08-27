During his first six months on the job, Florida State wide receivers coach Ron Dugans worked every conceivable angle to build trust with his young players.

With Dugans being their third position coach in three years, he wanted to show them they could believe in him and that he'd be there for them in good times and bad. That he would coach them hard, but also have their back.

Earlier this month, when Dugans had to leave the team to be with his ailing mother, the former FSU standout learned that the Seminoles' wideouts have his back as well.

First, he received a video message from the players, letting him know they were thinking about him and praying for his family. Then after his mother, 58-year-old Kathryn Dugans-Brown, died on Aug. 20 following a battle with cancer, he was greeted by overwhelming support.

"It's been a special feeling," Dugans said before Tuesday's practice. "Just coming back and everybody making you feel like you're family."

