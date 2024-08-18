Why not do both and pair a Seminole event with a local flair. While it's not an official venue, we’ve heard good things about Cobblestone’s Pub , where the locals enjoy traditional Irish music. They do not take reservations, but my wife and I plan to go there on Thursday about 7 p.m. if want to join us. First pint on us.

If you have downloaded the Aer Lingus College Football Classic app, you know it is filled with ideas of what to do on the Emerald Isle. This is a one-of-a-kind road trip to a Seminole football game with competing interests. Do you immerse yourself in Ireland sightseeing or hang with buddies in a familiar setting talking about the Seminoles?

Golf. Tours. Festivals. Pep Rallies. Horse Racing. Museums. Pubs galore. And a football game. There’s so much to do and so little time to do it. Right?

In addition to covering the game and the vibe while in Dublin, The Osceola will host a luncheon at Oscars on Friday from 1-3 p.m. right before the Florida State Official Pep Rally on Smithfield Square. Oscars offers a nice combination of Irish and American fare (see below). $30 price includes your choice of appetizer and entree and your first drink. Right after the luncheon, we’ll walk over to the pep rally, which will feature players, cheerleaders and the Marching Chiefs who will introduce the locals to the Chant. If you wish to attend the luncheon, please email Jkutz@theosceola.com as seating is limited.

After a Mike Norvell press conference, Osceola senior writer Curt Weiler and I plan to attend Inside Seminole Football, Dublin Edition with Jeff Culhane at 8 p.m. at the Temple Bar Inn. Look for us there and we’ll share a pint.

On gameday, The Osceola recommends the team hotel – Radisson Blue Royal in City Center – to feel the anticipation of the upcoming game and to help send the team off, before you make the 1.7-mile walk to the stadium through neighborhoods lined with pubs. The app says it’s a 25-minute stroll but figure longer if you are prone to pop in for a pint. If you are not into the walk, the app offers suggestions including the Luas (Tram) to Aviva.

If you are not doing the official tailgate party, why not pick a pub or two to rub elbows with the Irishmen in one or two of the many respected pubs along the way. If you have a favorite, share it with us on the Osceola Village and we’ll choose one or maybe two to gather. I noticed several interesting candidates, including Buskers in Center City and two that are closer to the stadium in Crowes and Horseshow House.

After the game? A victory would lead me right back to the Radisson Blue Royal, and to the streets of Temple Bar where there is likely to be a jubilant group of Seminoles, including yours truly.

Thursday

5:30 p.m. - Horse racing: Bulmers live @ Leopardstown

7-race flat card followed by concert by Melanie C. You may remember her as Sporty Spice from the Spice Girls.

Friday

1-3 p.m. - The Osceola’s Luncheon at Oscars Smithfield, Prior to the FSU Official Pep Rally

Enjoy lunch with The Osceola at Oscars on Smithfield Square, a one-minute walk from the FSU pep rally. RSVP to Jerry Kutz jkutz@theosceola.com but act fast while seats last. The menu includes your choice of Irish Beef & Guiness Stew, Seafood Chowder, Cottage Pie or an All-American favorite if you prefer (see menu below).

After lunch we’ll walk over to the Official Florida State Pep Rally that starts at 3:30 p.m.

View Oscars HERE

View the Menu HERE

3:30-4:15 - Florida State Pep Rally at Smithfield square

Join fellow Seminole fans at the official Florida State Pep Rally in Smithfield Square. Expect Marching Chiefs, Cheer Leaders, Football Players and Special Guests.

8 p.m. - Inside Seminole Football, Dublin Edition, 40-47 Fleet Street

Jeff Culhane and the Sports Network crew will break down the matchup with Georgia Tech and chat with former players.

Saturday

2-5 p.m. - ESPN College Game Day – College Green in heart of Dublin city

This trip overseas marks the first time ESPN’s pregame show is originating from outside the United States.

5 p.m. - Aer Lingus College Football Classic – Aviva Stadium, Lansdown Road