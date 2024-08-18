PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DTDg0WjNUQlBQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNMODRaM1RCUFAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1DTDg0WjNUQlBQJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

FSU fan guide: Where to go while in Dublin

Jerry Kutz • TheOsceola
Publisher

Golf. Tours. Festivals. Pep Rallies. Horse Racing. Museums. Pubs galore. And a football game. There’s so much to do and so little time to do it. Right?

If you have downloaded the Aer Lingus College Football Classic app, you know it is filled with ideas of what to do on the Emerald Isle. This is a one-of-a-kind road trip to a Seminole football game with competing interests. Do you immerse yourself in Ireland sightseeing or hang with buddies in a familiar setting talking about the Seminoles?

Decisions.

Why not do both and pair a Seminole event with a local flair. While it's not an official venue, we’ve heard good things about Cobblestone’s Pub, where the locals enjoy traditional Irish music. They do not take reservations, but my wife and I plan to go there on Thursday about 7 p.m. if want to join us. First pint on us.

Osceola luncheon before FSU pep rally

Advertisement

In addition to covering the game and the vibe while in Dublin, The Osceola will host a luncheon at Oscars on Friday from 1-3 p.m. right before the Florida State Official Pep Rally on Smithfield Square. Oscars offers a nice combination of Irish and American fare (see below). $30 price includes your choice of appetizer and entree and your first drink. Right after the luncheon, we’ll walk over to the pep rally, which will feature players, cheerleaders and the Marching Chiefs who will introduce the locals to the Chant. If you wish to attend the luncheon, please email Jkutz@theosceola.com as seating is limited.

After a Mike Norvell press conference, Osceola senior writer Curt Weiler and I plan to attend Inside Seminole Football, Dublin Edition with Jeff Culhane at 8 p.m. at the Temple Bar Inn. Look for us there and we’ll share a pint.

On gameday, The Osceola recommends the team hotel – Radisson Blue Royal in City Center – to feel the anticipation of the upcoming game and to help send the team off, before you make the 1.7-mile walk to the stadium through neighborhoods lined with pubs. The app says it’s a 25-minute stroll but figure longer if you are prone to pop in for a pint. If you are not into the walk, the app offers suggestions including the Luas (Tram) to Aviva.

If you are not doing the official tailgate party, why not pick a pub or two to rub elbows with the Irishmen in one or two of the many respected pubs along the way. If you have a favorite, share it with us on the Osceola Village and we’ll choose one or maybe two to gather. I noticed several interesting candidates, including Buskers in Center City and two that are closer to the stadium in Crowes and Horseshow House.

After the game? A victory would lead me right back to the Radisson Blue Royal, and to the streets of Temple Bar where there is likely to be a jubilant group of Seminoles, including yours truly.

Thursday

5:30 p.m. - Horse racing: Bulmers live @ Leopardstown

7-race flat card followed by concert by Melanie C. You may remember her as Sporty Spice from the Spice Girls.

Friday

1-3 p.m. - The Osceola’s Luncheon at Oscars Smithfield, Prior to the FSU Official Pep Rally

Enjoy lunch with The Osceola at Oscars on Smithfield Square, a one-minute walk from the FSU pep rally. RSVP to Jerry Kutz jkutz@theosceola.com but act fast while seats last. The menu includes your choice of Irish Beef & Guiness Stew, Seafood Chowder, Cottage Pie or an All-American favorite if you prefer (see menu below).

After lunch we’ll walk over to the Official Florida State Pep Rally that starts at 3:30 p.m.

View Oscars HERE

View the Menu HERE

3:30-4:15 - Florida State Pep Rally at Smithfield square

Join fellow Seminole fans at the official Florida State Pep Rally in Smithfield Square. Expect Marching Chiefs, Cheer Leaders, Football Players and Special Guests.

8 p.m. - Inside Seminole Football, Dublin Edition, 40-47 Fleet Street

Jeff Culhane and the Sports Network crew will break down the matchup with Georgia Tech and chat with former players.

Saturday

2-5 p.m. - ESPN College Game Day – College Green in heart of Dublin city

This trip overseas marks the first time ESPN’s pregame show is originating from outside the United States.

5 p.m. - Aer Lingus College Football Classic – Aviva Stadium, Lansdown Road

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1FyRzVibmxsR2pJP3NpPXBlMXZObHZnSzNEb3NQX2U/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwOTciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Zsb3JpZGFzdGF0ZS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3MvZnN1LWZhbi1ndWlkZS13aGVyZS10by1nby13aGlsZS1p bi1kdWJsaW4iLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6 ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDog JypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9j dW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQu Z2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0g dHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9m IGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAg IHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwog ICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7 Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Ni LnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1o dHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmZsb3JpZGFzdGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUy RmZzdS1mYW4tZ3VpZGUtd2hlcmUtdG8tZ28td2hpbGUtaW4tZHVibGluJmM1 PTIwMjI3MzMwOTcmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2Ny aXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK