FSU fans: Time running out to vote Hamilton for National Coach of Year
Florida State men's basketball coach Leonard Hamilton didn't get to see just how far his 2019-20 Seminoles might have soared in the NCAA Tournament, but he still has a chance to bring home some big-time hardware.
Hamilton, who has been named ACC Coach of the Year three times and was named Big East Coach of the Year twice, is one of four finalists for the Naismith National Coach of the Year Award. The other finalists are Baylor's Scott Drew, San Diego State's Brian Dutcher and Dayton's Anthony Grant.
And Florida State fans have an opportunity to help Hamilton's cause. Until 6 p.m. ET on April 1, fans can vote for who they think should win the award right here on the Naismith awards site. Fan voting accounts for about 5 percent of the total voting.
Fans can vote once per day until the deadline.
Hamilton's Florida State team went 26-5 this season and 16-4 in the ACC, despite being unranked to start the year.
The Seminoles went on to win their first ACC regular-season title and were also awarded the ACC Tournament championship by rule because they were the regular-season conference champions and the tournament was canceled. By the end of the regular season, they were ranked No. 4 in the country.
Florida State did all this despite losing six of its top eight scorers from the 2019 Sweet 16 team.
Under Hamilton's guidance, the Seminoles have become one of the best programs in the ACC, and they are an astounding 28-5 overall in their last 33 ACC games.
Hamilton also ranks fifth on the all-time lists for career wins and conference wins in ACC history.
