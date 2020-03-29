Florida State men's basketball coach Leonard Hamilton didn't get to see just how far his 2019-20 Seminoles might have soared in the NCAA Tournament, but he still has a chance to bring home some big-time hardware.

Hamilton, who has been named ACC Coach of the Year three times and was named Big East Coach of the Year twice, is one of four finalists for the Naismith National Coach of the Year Award. The other finalists are Baylor's Scott Drew, San Diego State's Brian Dutcher and Dayton's Anthony Grant.

And Florida State fans have an opportunity to help Hamilton's cause. Until 6 p.m. ET on April 1, fans can vote for who they think should win the award right here on the Naismith awards site. Fan voting accounts for about 5 percent of the total voting.

Fans can vote once per day until the deadline.

