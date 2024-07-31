Via the ACC:

Florida State, the 2023 defending ACC champions, has been picked to win the 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference football title, according to a preseason poll of 170 media voters.

The Seminoles went 13-1 overall last season, including a perfect 8-0 record in conference play, on their way to winning the 2023 ACC title and the program’s first ACC Championship since 2014. Florida State was predicted as the 2024 ACC champion on 81 ballots.

The 2024 ACC Preseason Poll was conducted via a vote of a media panel, including those who were credentialed for last week’s ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C.

Coming off a 9-4 season last year, which ended with five straight wins, including a victory in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Clemson garnered 55 first-place votes.

Miami racked up 17 first-place votes, while NC State (8), Virginia Tech (5) and Cal (2) also received multiple first-place votes. Boston College and Georgia Tech each received one first-place vote.

Florida State led all teams with 2,708 points, while Clemson was second with 2,657 points. Miami placed third with 2,344 points, and NC State captured fourth with 2,318 points.

The next two teams were tightly bunched, with Louisville in fifth with 1,984 points and Virginia Tech in sixth with 1,968 points.

2024 ACC Preseason Poll

Rk. Team - Points

1. Florida State (81) - 2708

2. Clemson (55) - 2657

3. Miami (17) - 2344

4. NC State (8) - 2318

5. Louisville - 1984

6. Virginia Tech (5) - 1968

7. SMU - 1798

8. North Carolina - 1712

9. Georgia Tech (1) - 1539

10. Cal (2) - 1095

11. Duke - 1056

12. Syracuse - 1035

13. Pitt - 1016

14. Boston College (1) - 890

15. Wake Forest - 784

16. Virginia - 629

17. Stanford - 477