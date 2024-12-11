FSU finds its QB for 2025: Thomas Castellanos commits to the Seminoles

Castellanos was offered by FSU as an athlete coming out of Ware County (Ga.) High in Waycross. He would eventually sign with UCF as a member of the Knights 2022 recruiting class where current FSU offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn was head coach at the time.

Florida State landed its quarterback for the 2025 football season when Thomas Castellanos from Boston College committed to Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell on Wednesday night. Castellanos was one of several quarterbacks FSU was considering but the only quarterback prospect via the portal that the program brought in for a visit. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

As a true freshman, Castellanos would appear in five games for UCF where he would complete 9 of 16 passes for 75 yards. He also ran for 142 yards on 14 carries and scored one touchdown.

Castellanos entered the portal after the 2022 season and transferred to Boston College. He started 12 of the 13 game he played in for the Eagles in 2023 and had an outstanding season. Castellanos would throw for 2,248 yards, 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, while completing 57 percent of his passes. He also ran for 1,113 yards on 215 carries.

There were high expectations for Castellanos entering the 2024 season under first year head coach Bill O'Brien. And things started out well with Castellanos helping the Eagles beat FSU 28-13 in the BC's season opening game. He would throw for two touchdowns vs. the Seminoles while completing 10 of 16 passes for 106 yards. On the ground he would gain 81 yards on 12 carries including one touchdown.

He would go on to start the next seven games for Boston College but left the team after being benched by O'Brien heading into the Eagles ninth game of the season. Castellanos announced he would step away from the team after receiving the news of his demotion. He would announce is intentions to enter the portal shortly thereafter and would not play for Boston College again in 2024.

Castellanos would end his 2024 season with 336 rushing yards and one touchdown on 93 carries in eight starts. He would pass for 1,366 yards and 18 touchdowns this past season while completing 61-percent of his passes. His 12 combined turnovers, seven fumbles and five interceptions, are believed to be on the reasons Castellanos was benched by O'Brien.