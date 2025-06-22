FSU finds its QB: Four-star Jaden O'Neal commits to Florida State

Florida State's search for a 2026 quarterback has now reached a conclusion.
Following a year-long commitment to Oklahoma, Rivals250 QB Jaden O'Neal decommitted from the Sooners a few days removed from his official visit to Florida State. The four-star quarterback then announced his commitment to Mike Norvell and the Seminoles on Sunday.
O'Neal is a Rivals250 prospect and is currently considered the No. 161 prospect in the country. He is also considered to be the No. 16 quarterback in the country.
Previously from the state of California, O'Neal was offered by the Seminoles in February of 2024. He camped and threw in front of quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz during an elite camp last summer but his recruitment by Florida State halted when they took the commitment of five-star Brady Smigiel.
Smigiel's decommitment from Florida State in January launched a flurry of offers from the FSU coaching staff as the search for a new quarterback began. This search included circling back on O'Neal, who had long since been committed to Oklahoma. As dominoes began to fall into place, O'Neal steadily became the Seminoles' most attainable option - as Florida State began to pick up momentum with the four-star.
That momentum increased as Oklahoma began to publicly search for a second quarterback commitment, namely Celina (Tx.) four-star Bowe Bentley. The public pursuit of another QB and the desire for better communication from the Sooners coaching staff spurred O'Neal to start taking other visits, including trips to spring practices at both Auburn and Florida State.
O'Neal spent multiple days on Florida State's campus, where he sat down with the coaching staff and had "tough questions and conversations".
"Seeing today, I feel like they are well balanced," O'Neal said in April after an FSU practice. "They love to run the ball, they like to throw the ball down and they utilize certain wide receivers and tight ends as well. I was glad I was able to be in the atmosphere of the practice. I spoke with Coach Norvell as I was in practice. His ability to move other people with his energy. He loves to scream and wake guys up and get them ready to go."
O'Neal returned to Florida State on an official visit on June 16 and the Seminoles put their best foot forward. Now six months removed from Smigiel's decommitment from the program, O'Neal has picked up the mantle and committed to Florida State. The Seminoles once again have a signal caller in their 2026 recruiting class.
With O'Neal's commitment, Florida State now has the No. 24 ranked class with 15 commitments.
