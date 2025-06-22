FSU finds its QB: Four-star Jaden O'Neal commits to Florida State

Florida State's search for a 2026 quarterback has now reached a conclusion.

Following a year-long commitment to Oklahoma, Rivals250 QB Jaden O'Neal decommitted from the Sooners a few days removed from his official visit to Florida State. The four-star quarterback then announced his commitment to Mike Norvell and the Seminoles on Sunday.

O'Neal is a Rivals250 prospect and is currently considered the No. 161 prospect in the country. He is also considered to be the No. 16 quarterback in the country.

Previously from the state of California, O'Neal was offered by the Seminoles in February of 2024. He camped and threw in front of quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz during an elite camp last summer but his recruitment by Florida State halted when they took the commitment of five-star Brady Smigiel.

Smigiel's decommitment from Florida State in January launched a flurry of offers from the FSU coaching staff as the search for a new quarterback began. This search included circling back on O'Neal, who had long since been committed to Oklahoma. As dominoes began to fall into place, O'Neal steadily became the Seminoles' most attainable option - as Florida State began to pick up momentum with the four-star.