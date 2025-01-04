FSU finds rhythm in second half, pulls away from Syracuse for first ACC win

Florida State didn’t need a “wow” night from Jamir Watkins. Taylor Bol Bowen, Malique Ewin and Daquan Davis provided enough scoring as the Seminoles captured their first ACC win of the season.

Davis had 18 points, Bowen had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Ewin had 14 points as FSU pulled away in the second half with a 90-74 win over Syracuse on Saturday. The Orange are rated 124th by KenPom, the second-highest win for the Seminoles in 2024-25 (Temple is 118th).

"We want more, we're not satisfied at all by any means," Bowen said. "We know what we're capable of and what we can accomplish together. This is just the start."

Bowen shot 6 of 10 from the floor and had his second double-double of the season (the first came in December against Winthrop, when he had 13 points and 13 rebounds). He had a season-high 17 points in FSU’s opener against Northern Kentucky.

Davis was just 3 of 8 from the floor but made 10 of 10 free-throw attempts. It was one point off his career high.

"Daquan has that ‘it’ factor," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. "Sometimes you can’t explain. He’s ready to go in practice. In warmups. In the game. He’s just one of those guys that’s always emotionally ready."

Ewin was again on the court for heavy minutes early, pulling down seven rebounds and creating some deflections on the defensive end for FSU (10-4, 1-2 ACC). He finished 7 of 11 from the floor.

Watkins shot 3 of 10 from the floor and 9 of 13 from the line, finishing with 16 points. It was far from impressive, and he had five turnovers, but Watkins had 10 second-half points as FSU finished well.