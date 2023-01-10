Florida State enjoyed its first 10-win season since 2016. And the Seminoles were rewarded with a ranking of 11th in the final Associated Press poll, which was released on Tuesday morning.

This is the Seminoles' highest ranking to finish a season since 2016, when they also went 10-3 and were 8th.

FSU (10-3) moved up two spots from the previous AP poll, which was released after the conference championship games. The Seminoles were the highest ranked ACC team, two spots ahead of No. 13 Clemson.

Georgia won the national title 65-7 over TCU and took the top spot. TCU was second, followed by Michigan, Ohio State and Alabama to round out the top 5.

LSU finished 16th. The Seminoles defeated the Tigers in September 2022 and will open the 2023 season against LSU in Orlando.

The final coaches' poll for the 2022 season will also be released today.