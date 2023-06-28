Florida State ranked 17th nationally in the Learfield Director’s Cup Standings for the 2022-23 athletics season, which were released Wednesday.

The women's sports programs, especially those competing in the spring, helped FSU's surge. FSU’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s golf, women’s soccer, and softball team finished among the top five in the country this season. And the FSU football program also took 10th in the final polls.

The Seminoles have finished among the top 20 programs in the country for the past six consecutive years (no rankings were announced for the 2019-20 season due to the Covid pandemic) and 17 of the last 18 seasons.

“Consistent success in college athletics is challenging and we take a great deal of pride in that achievement at Florida State,” FSU athletics director Michael Alford said. “The credit goes to our talented and dedicated student-athletes, exceptional coaches and outstanding support staff along with the support of Seminole Boosters and our university administration.”

FSU ranked fourth among ACC members this year and has finished among the top four in the ACC for the past six years. Stanford won the team title, with Virginia the top ACC school at No. 4, North Carolina at No. 8 and Duke at No. 16.

The final standings can be viewed here.

FSU sports information contributed