NASHVILLE -- The Florida State Seminoles are still dancing.

They withstood a furious Missouri run in the second half late Friday night, answering with a 15-0 run of their own, to advance to the Round of 32 with a 67-54 win over the Tigers.

Florida State will now play No. 1 seed Xavier at 8:40 p.m. ET on Sunday for a spot in the Sweet 16. The Seminoles were bounced by the Musketeers in this same round a year ago.

But if Leonard Hamilton's team can put together a half like the one it had in the first period on Friday night/Saturday morning, well, it will have a shot of pulling off the upset.

Because it was one of the very best first halves of the Hamilton Era.

The Seminoles swallowed up the Missouri offense, holding the Tigers to just 5 of 23 shooting from the floor. And the Florida State offense was crisp in transition and against the zone, knocking down 16 of 30 shots in the first 20 minutes.

The result was an improbable 42-20 lead at halftime.

No Seminoles player had more than nine points in the first half, but all 10 that played scored at least one basket. When Braian Angola knocked down a 3 from the corner -- off a terrific pass from Terance Mann -- the Seminoles had a 22-point advantage.

The second half wasn't nearly as simple. Not that anybody expected it would be.

The Tigers came out of the locker room on fire, knocking down their first four shots. They went on a 10-1 run to immediately get back into the game. And for the next eight minutes, they continually cut into the lead, finally getting it all the way down to six with more than eight minutes remaining.

But with the Missouri faithful as loud as they had been all game, the Seminoles went on a 15-0 run. Included in that stretch were 10 straight made free throws. Redshirt freshman forward Mfiondu Kabengele was terrific on both ends and finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Trent Forrest had eight points, eight assists and six rebounds, and Phil Cofer added 11 points as the Seminoles withstood the furious Missouri rally to advance to the second round for the second straight season.

