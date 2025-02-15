FSU flat from start, suffers lopsided loss to No. 23 Clemson

Any momentum for Florida State coming off a massive road upset of Wake was quickly lost.

Or it wasn't existent at all on Saturday.

Florida State lacked energy, focus and fight in falling 72-46 to No. 23 Clemson on Saturday. It was the Seminoles' most lopsided defeat of 2024-25 and the lowest output by FSU since the 57 generated in a loss at Clemson on Jan. 11.

The Seminoles have had a wild February, letting a double-digit lead slip away in the final seconds of a loss at Boston College. After Leonard Hamilton's resignation on Feb. 3, the Seminoles defeated Notre Dame and overcame a 16-point deficit to edge Wake on Wednesday.

But a team that has been inconsistent all season was consistently awful on Saturday.

FSU locked down on Chase Hunter, holding him to 0 for 7 from the floor. But his brother, Dillon Hunter, scored a career-best 17 points on 7 of 11 shooting. Ian Schieffelin had 14 points and 12 rebounds as Clemson (21-5, 13-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) won its third straight game.

Clemson has won six straight in the series with Florida State.

Jamir Watkins scored 12 points and pulled down five rebounds for Florida State (15-10, 6-8). But the Tigers held the Seminoles well below their season-low point total, with the previous low (57) coming at Clemson in January.

Clemson did it in part by limiting Florida State’s Malique Ewin, who has nine double-doubles this season, to six points and six rebounds.

The Tigers dominated the Seminoles on the boards 41-33. Clemson had 11 offensive rebounds, which led to 23 second-chance points.

The Seminoles lacked energy from the start, shot just 34 percent from the floor (18 of 53) and still have not defeated a top 25 team in 2024-25.