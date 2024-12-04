FSU flips 4-star CB Shamar Arnoux from Auburn on signing day

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and his restructuring coaching staff pulled off one the biggest flips of the 2025 recruiting season when four-star cornerback prospect Shamar Arnoux signed with the Seminoles on Wednesday.

Arnoux was one of a half dozen cornerback prospects that Florida State brought in on official visits this past summer. The Seminoles were at one time the leader to land the Carrollton (Ga.) High products commitment earlier this year.

However, he took an official visit to USC just days after his Florida State visit and committed to the Trojans during his trip to Los Angeles. It was just over two weeks ago that Arnoux decommitted from USC and gave his pledge to sign with Auburn.