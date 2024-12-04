FSU flips 4-star WR Jayvan Boggs from UCF on signing day

Four-star wide receiver prospect Jayvan Boggs has signed with Florida State. Boggs had been committed to UCF since August before deciding to sign with the Seminoles on Wednesday.

The Cocoa (Fla.) High product was recruited by new FSU offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn while he was the head coach of the Knights. Boggs took an official visit to Florida State in early November after being offered by the Seminoles this past October. He was also committed to Missouri before being committed to UCF.

Boggs is ranked as the 69th-best overall player in the country by Rivals, which also have him ranked as the 12th-best wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class.