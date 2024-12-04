FSU flips Ousmane Kromah from Georgia on early national signing day

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and his staff has pulled off one of the biggest flips in the 2025 recruiting cycle when four-star running back Ousmane Kromah signed with the Seminoles on Wednesday.

Kromah had been committed to Georgia since early October but continued to take visits to both Florida State and Auburn after giving his pledge to Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart. The Lee County (Ga.) High product had been on FSU's campus at least twice since he committed to UGA which included an unofficial visit to see the Seminoles take on the Gators last weekend.