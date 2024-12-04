FSU flips Ousmane Kromah from Georgia on early national signing day

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and his staff has pulled off one of the biggest flips in the 2025 recruiting cycle when four-star running back Ousmane Kromah signed with the Seminoles on Wednesday.
Kromah had been committed to Georgia since early October but continued to take visits to both Florida State and Auburn after giving his pledge to Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart. The Lee County (Ga.) High product had been on FSU's campus at least twice since he committed to UGA which included an unofficial visit to see the Seminoles take on the Gators last weekend.
As a senior Kromah ran for 1,290 yards and 15 touchdowns in 13 games. He also caught 31 passes for 693 yards and eight touchdowns.
Please click on the link below to view Kromah's HUDL highlights.
Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein on Kromah: "Kromah is one of the premier backs in the country. He gives you a back with both speed and quickness. You will see him get into the open and pull away from defenders. Guys with his size should not run this well. He can run between the tackles. You can run stretch plays with him and have success. He is the type of back that creates miss-matches in the passing game. He runs with both power and finesse."