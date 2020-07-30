One day after the Atlantic Coast Conference announced that its schools would play 10 league games and one non-conference opponent -- and FSU athletics director David Coburn confirmed that the Seminoles were still hoping to play UF -- the Southeastern Conference has reportedly taken that off the table.

For the first time in over 60 years, the Florida State-Florida rivalry will not be played this fall. At least not during the regular season.

According to multiple reports, the SEC's presidents decided Thursday that their schools will play 10 games in a conference-only schedule. That leaves no room for UF's annual showdown with Florida State, which has been played every year since1958.

The only way the rivals could meet in 2020 would be in a postseason contest.

It is not yet known who FSU will schedule for its 11th regular-season opponent.

