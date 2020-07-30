 SEC decision to go conference-only eliminates FSU-Florida game in 2020
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-30 15:37:06 -0500') }} football Edit

FSU-Florida game scrapped for 2020 as SEC goes conference-only

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Managing Editor
@iraschoffel
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

For the first time in over 60 years, the Florida State-Florida rivalry will not be played this fall. At least not during the regular season.

One day after the Atlantic Coast Conference announced that its schools would play 10 league games and one non-conference opponent -- and FSU athletics director David Coburn confirmed that the Seminoles were still hoping to play UF -- the Southeastern Conference has reportedly taken that off the table.

Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

FSU and UF have played at least once every year since 1958.
FSU and UF have played at least once every year since 1958. (Getty Images)

*ALSO SEE: Clark: FSU football schedule just got tougher, but that's perfectly fine

According to multiple reports, the SEC's presidents decided Thursday that their schools will play 10 games in a conference-only schedule. That leaves no room for UF's annual showdown with Florida State, which has been played every year since1958.

The only way the rivals could meet in 2020 would be in a postseason contest.

It is not yet known who FSU will schedule for its 11th regular-season opponent.

Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story.

------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}