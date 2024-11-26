FSU focused on finishing bad 2024 season on a high note with upset of UF

The reality of this week's Florida State-Florida game is proving to be quite the reversal of what was expected back in the preseason.

The Seminoles, coming off a 13-0 season, were picked to repeat as ACC champs and expected to contend for a spot in the first 12-team College Football Playoff.

The Gators, on the other hand, had a preseason win total of 4.5 wins, an extremely challenging schedule and a head coach in Billy Napier who was given little chance to make it through this season with his job intact.

As you surely know, FSU's season started with disaster and only got worse from there. The Seminoles are 2-9 (1-7 in ACC) after snapping their six-game losing streak with a win over FCS opponent Charleston Southern on Saturday.

The Gators, on the other hand, have grown tremendously over the course of their 2024 season and clinched bowl-eligibility on Saturday with a 24-17 win over No. 9 Ole Miss, their second consecutive win over a ranked team.

Although FSU's season will end with Saturday's home game (7 p.m. on ESPN2) regardless of the result and even an upset win over the Gators wouldn't salvage the season, FSU coach Mike Norvell is pouring a lot into this week's game.

"Our guys gave us a little bit of a positive (vs. Charleston Southern) as we're heading into this week, which is an absolutely huge week for us," Norvell said Monday. "It's the last game of the '24 season. It's the last opportunity that we have. Obviously it's against an opponent which is playing their best football of the year. Ultimately, when it comes down to this game, every little bit matters. All that we've done, all the work that's been invested, we've got to go be our best this week."

In a stunning twist relative to preseason expectations, UF heads to Tallahassee as a significant 15-point favorite over the Seminoles.

Norvell is 2-1 against Florida in his FSU tenure, winning the last two games in the rivalry after losing his first game. Napier hasn't yet beaten the Seminoles as he closes out his third season in Gainesville.

But Norvell knows the challenges presented as Florida heads to FSU this year.