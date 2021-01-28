The opener and the finale were already known. On Thursday morning, Florida State football fans found out what the other 10 games on the 2021 schedule will look like.

After starting the season with a Sunday night home game against Notre Dame on Sept. 5, the Seminoles will stay home in Week 2 to face Jacksonville State. After that, it's mostly ACC games until the regular-season finale against rival Florida in Gainesville on Nov. 27.

The lone exception is a non-conference game against UMass, which is coached by former FSU offensive coordinator Walt Bell, on Oct. 23.

Here is a first look at the Seminoles' 2021 schedule:

