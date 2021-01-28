FSU Football 2021 schedule released: Dates, locations, etc.
The opener and the finale were already known. On Thursday morning, Florida State football fans found out what the other 10 games on the 2021 schedule will look like.
After starting the season with a Sunday night home game against Notre Dame on Sept. 5, the Seminoles will stay home in Week 2 to face Jacksonville State. After that, it's mostly ACC games until the regular-season finale against rival Florida in Gainesville on Nov. 27.
The lone exception is a non-conference game against UMass, which is coached by former FSU offensive coordinator Walt Bell, on Oct. 23.
*ALSO SEE: One-on-one interview with Mike Norvell: Talking QBs, transfers and more
Here is a first look at the Seminoles' 2021 schedule:
*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|
Saturday, Sept. 5
|
Notre Dame
|
Tallahassee
|
Saturday, Sept. 11
|
Jacksonville State
|
Tallahassee
|
Saturday, Sept. 18
|
Wake Forest
|
Winston-Salem, N.C.
|
Saturday, Sept. 25
|
Louisville
|
Tallahassee
|
Saturday, Oct. 2
|
Syracuse
|
Tallahassee
|
Saturday, Oct. 9
|
North Carolina
|
Chapel Hill, N.C.
|
BYE
|
Saturday, Oct. 23
|
UMass
|
Tallahassee
|
Saturday, Oct. 30
|
Clemson
|
Clemson, S.C.
|
Saturday, Nov. 6
|
N.C. State
|
Tallahassee
|
Saturday, Nov. 13
|
Miami
|
Tallahassee
|
Saturday, Nov. 20
|
Boston College
|
Chestnut Hill, Mass.
|
Saturday, Nov. 27
|
Florida
|
Gainesville
*Note: The Syracuse game on Oct. 2 will be FSU's Family Weekend, and the UMass game on Oct. 23 will be homecoming.
Season tickets go on sale on Feb. 1 and can be purchased through the school's official website or by calling 850-644-1830.
Stay connected with Warchant.com for complete analysis of this developing story.
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council