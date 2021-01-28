 Dates released for FSU Football 2021 schedule
FSU Football 2021 schedule released: Dates, locations, etc.

The opener and the finale were already known. On Thursday morning, Florida State football fans found out what the other 10 games on the 2021 schedule will look like.

After starting the season with a Sunday night home game against Notre Dame on Sept. 5, the Seminoles will stay home in Week 2 to face Jacksonville State. After that, it's mostly ACC games until the regular-season finale against rival Florida in Gainesville on Nov. 27.

The lone exception is a non-conference game against UMass, which is coached by former FSU offensive coordinator Walt Bell, on Oct. 23.

Here is a first look at the Seminoles' 2021 schedule:

FSU Football 2021 schedule
Date Opponent Location

Saturday, Sept. 5

Notre Dame

Tallahassee

Saturday, Sept. 11

Jacksonville State

Tallahassee

Saturday, Sept. 18

Wake Forest

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Louisville

Tallahassee

Saturday, Oct. 2

Syracuse

Tallahassee

Saturday, Oct. 9

North Carolina

Chapel Hill, N.C.

BYE

Saturday, Oct. 23

UMass

Tallahassee

Saturday, Oct. 30

Clemson

Clemson, S.C.

Saturday, Nov. 6

N.C. State

Tallahassee

Saturday, Nov. 13

Miami

Tallahassee

Saturday, Nov. 20

Boston College

Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Florida

Gainesville

*Note: The Syracuse game on Oct. 2 will be FSU's Family Weekend, and the UMass game on Oct. 23 will be homecoming.

Season tickets go on sale on Feb. 1 and can be purchased through the school's official website or by calling 850-644-1830.

