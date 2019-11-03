FSU Football alums, current players react to Taggart firing on social media
Social media has been abuzz throughout Sunday as news of Willie Taggart's dismissal spread across the college football landscape. Several FSU alums took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the sudden change.
There’s no Wow that’s the right move in my opinion— ANTONIO CROMARTIE (@CRO31) November 3, 2019
Unfortunate for Taggart just couldn’t get it done, But I don’t think there is anybody better for the team right now at this point of the season than Coach Odell. He embodies everything you want to see at FSU. Really bleeds Garnet and Gold.— freddie stevenson (@strugglemade105) November 3, 2019
Odell is the definition of a Seminole. Happy as hell for him to get this opportunity.— Nick Moody (@nickmoody53) November 3, 2019
FSU really had no choice. It was toxic. Not real proud of the vitriol spewed at the coach by some. Feel bad for Willie. Feel the worst for those players who see the harshest side of this business.— Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) November 3, 2019
😐 dang not even a full 2 seasons!! Honestly feel bad for him 🤷🏾♂️ https://t.co/DnzJpNOikd— Lamarcus Brutus (@Beebo42) November 3, 2019
Dude never showed he was a winner.. season after season it got worse..— Jacobbi McDaniel (@JacobbiJustice) November 3, 2019
Don’t let the Moore center door hit ya where the good Lord Split ya !!! Let’s go, we back !!! @FSUFootball— Travis Johnson (@trapj99) November 3, 2019
No more 4 by 1 swing screens on 3 & 13— Vince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) November 3, 2019
Current players, some who were off social media once the season started, have also posted their thoughts as news broke on Sunday (Cory Durden, Jaiden Lars-Woodbey, D.J. Matthews, Kevon Glenn, Anthony Grant, Keyshawn Helton, Isaiah Bolden and Deonte Sheffield)
It’ll forever be love Fsu ✌🏽— 16. (@king_durden35) November 3, 2019
.....— ϟ THOR ϟ (@JaidenWoodbey) November 3, 2019
Damn— 29 (@2nineee) November 3, 2019
😔🍢...— Kevon Glenn💭🏈💰 (@kevontglenn) November 3, 2019
November 3, 2019
He gave me a chance, no other coach would give. I am forever grateful! ❤️ https://t.co/lBESS9alzj— 20 (@KHII__5) November 3, 2019
November 3, 2019
Well... I know GOD got me I ain’t worried because at the end of the day GOD go make something shake🙏🏾— Odell Sheffield Jr. (@deontesheff9) November 3, 2019
This story will be updated as reaction continues to come in from across the program.
