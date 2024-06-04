The Academic Progress Rate numbers for Florida State football were once a major sore spot. Now it's a bright spot.

The NCAA defines its APR as holding colleges "accountable for the academic progress of their student-athletes through a team-based metric that accounts for the eligibility and retention of each student-athlete for each academic term." It's not the same as graduation rate but a team must earn a four-year average APR of 930 to compete in championships.

FSU's APR rate in football sunk to as low as 936 (on a 1,000 scale) in 2017-18, but has bounced back considerably under coach Willie Taggart and now coach Mike Norvell. He has made academic achievement a core of the program and FSU's multi-year rate has risen steadily to 972 in 2021-22 and 982 in 2022-23.

On Tuesday, the reported single-year APR for 2022-23 hit 997. The news was first announced by USA Today and a source confirmed the number to the Osceola. FSU football's 997 is the highest in a single year in school history, while the 982 is the highest four-year rate in program history.

This also hit a significant bonus for Norvell of $150,000.

FSU announced 13 football graduates in the spring.

Two other programs achieved their highest multi-year rates in program history — men's basketball at 995 and women's basketball at 995. FSU is expected to announce more data for Olympics sports later today or Wednesday.

Note that data collected on APR is always one academic year behind, so 2023-24 numbers won't be available until June 2025.

