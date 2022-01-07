FSU Football beefing up support staff, including scouting and recruiting

The three new positions opened for applications on Friday and will close on Jan. 13.

On Friday, FSU's athletics department posted three new positions within the football staff. All three are newly created positions, and according to a university source, there will be more additions coming.

As Mike Norvell enters his third year as Florida State's head football coach, the Seminoles are making a bigger investment into support staff hiring, with an early emphasis on recruiting, scouting and sports science.

Here's a look at the three new jobs:

Director of scouting -- Focusing on identifying and evaluating prospects from the transfer portal and junior college ranks. Also working some with high school recruiting.

Assistant Director of high school relations -- This is an assistant to the Director of high school relations position that already exists. The tasks include developing relations with high school coaches and recruits, maintaining databases, hosting clinics for high school coaches and similar duties.

Director of sports science -- This posting seeks a candidate to work closely with the team's GPS performance software and other data analytics to "improve the effectiveness of athlete interventions, modalities, training on performance outcomes."

Like other athletics departments across the country, FSU has expanded its football support staff in recent years, but it has lagged behind programs such as Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and other national powers.

The annual American Football Coaches Association convention is scheduled to take place next week in San Antonio, and it typically is where interviews for many college coaching jobs and support staff roles are conducted.

