Florida State's 49-12 victory on Saturday afternoon in Doak Campbell Stadium improved interim head coach Odell Haggins' record to 4-0 but more importantly put the Seminoles back into bowl eligibility after a streak of 36 consecutive postseason appearances was snapped in 2018. Managing editor Ira Schoffel and senior writer Corey Clark discussed what the win could mean for the candidacy of Haggins, an assessment of the offensive performance and what appears to remain a weak point for the program in the immediate future.

