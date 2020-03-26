The first day of Warchant's 2020 Bracket Challenge is in the books with the two higher seeds advancing. Charlie Ward received a whopping 99 percent of the vote on Twitter and 98.4 percent from Warchant subscribers on the Tribal Council. Meanwhile, No. 8 seed Amp Lee had a little more competition getting just 58.8 percent of the vote on Twitter vs. No. 9 seed Dexter Carter. Lee's margin of victory was a bit wider on Warchant with subscribers giving him 71.7 percent of the vote.

Between Warchant and Twitter, Lee received 637 votes compared to 321 for Carter.

In addition to voting on our Tribal Council message board, you can also submit your vote on Warchant's Twitter account. The voting window is 24 hours



The Matchups

No. 2 seed Jameis Winston vs. No. 15 seed Anquan Boldin Jameis Winston was a prized recruit of Jimbo Fisher and a member of FSU's No. 5-rated 2012 class. He burst on the scene as a redshirt freshman in 2013, leading the Seminoles to an undefeated season and national championship. The consensus All-American finished the season completing 76 percent of his attempts and throwing for over 4,000 yards with 40 touchdowns. He would go on to earn numerous personal honors that season including being named AP Player of the Year, winning the Davey O'Brien Award, Manning Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and the Heisman Trophy. He also led FSU to a perfect 13-0 regular season in 2014 and another ACC championship before suffering his first and only loss in college versus Oregon in the college football playoff. He finished his FSU career with a 26-1 record as a starter and would go on to be the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2015 NFL draft. Anquan Boldin started out competing at quarterback but quickly switched to wide receiver. After a solid first two seasons, the talented athlete suffered a severe knee injury during a scrimmage and missed the entire 2001 season. He bounced back the following season, recording over 1,000 receiving yards with 13 touchdowns. His impressive recovery earned him the 2002 ACC Brian Piccolo Award. As good as Boldin was in college, he was even better in the NFL. The former Seminole played in the league for 14 years, went to three Pro Bowls, won a Super Bowl and was the 2015 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. No. 7 seed Rashad Greene vs. No. 10 seed Sammie Smith Rashad Greene was a part a heralded No. 3 recruiting class in 2011. It didn't take any time for the St. Thomas Aquinas star to make his mark at Florida State. He led the team in receiving yards and touchdowns as a true freshman. Greene would go on to lead the Seminoles in receiving all four years of his career. He's also the school record-holder in catches (270) and yards (3,830) and is third in touchdowns (29). The standout receiver was an integral part of FSU's 2013 national title. That included making several clutch catches against Auburn in the national championship game. He earned second-team All-American honors in 2014. Greene was drafted in the fifth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015. Sammie Smith was a highly regarded recruit for Bobby Bowden in 1985. The 230-pound back used his sprinter's speed to rush for 2,539 yards and 15 touchdowns during his college career. The Florida State Hall of Fame member was a major cog in helping launch the Seminoles' incredible 14-year run of top-five finishes, starting in 1987 when he ran for 1,230 yards. When Smith graduated in 1988, he was the school's third all-time leading rusher. He was the No. 9 overall pick in the 1989 draft.

