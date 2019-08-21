With the Florida State football team preparing for its season opener against Boise State in Jacksonville on Aug. 31, Warchant's Ira Schoffel and Aslan Hajivandi answered subscribers' questions in a live video chat on Wednesday evening.

Among the topics covered were the QB competition, the expectations for the Seminoles' defense, the ACC Network-Comcast showdown and more.

Watch the replay of the chat right here:

