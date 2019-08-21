FSU Football Chat Replay: Watch Ira & Aslan answer subscriber questions
With the Florida State football team preparing for its season opener against Boise State in Jacksonville on Aug. 31, Warchant's Ira Schoffel and Aslan Hajivandi answered subscribers' questions in a live video chat on Wednesday evening.
Among the topics covered were the QB competition, the expectations for the Seminoles' defense, the ACC Network-Comcast showdown and more.
Watch the replay of the chat right here:
